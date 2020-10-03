Two 19-year-old Temple students were hospitalized Saturday after falling from the roof of an off-campus apartment in the early morning, according to reports from Philadelphia police and the university.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of Bouvier Street about six blocks west of Broad Street in North Philadelphia.
One student was taken to Temple Hospital with injuries to her right leg and a left ankle and was listed in stable condition. Another was taken to Jefferson Hospital with multiple injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to call Temple Police at 215-204-1234 or supply information anonymously at (215) 204-6493.
No further information was available.