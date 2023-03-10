Temple reaches another tentative agreement with the striking graduate student union

Temple University once again has reached a tentative agreement with its striking graduate student union.

The deal was struck with the Temple University Graduate Students Association (TUGSA) during meetings this week and accepted by the union’s negotiating team on Thursday, but now has to be placed before the 750-member union for a vote. The union overwhelmingly voted down a tentative agreement reached on Feb. 18.

» READ MORE: Temple grad students overwhelmingly vote down proposed contract, strike continues

But this time, its leadership is backing the agreement. Last time, the negotiating team for TUGSA agreed to put the proposal before members without taking a position.

Advertisement

TUGSA’s negotiating team and executive board “are unanimously endorsing this agreement because it addresses the union’s core demands of increased wages, more affordable dependent healthcare, reasonable leave policies, and better working conditions,” TUGSA said in a news release late Thursday night.

Whether the outcome of the vote will be different remains to be seen. A vote will be held over the coming days, the union said.

TUGSA did not release details of the agreement. The university could not be reached for immediate comment.

“After six weeks of striking, the strength of our members combined with the support from our political, community, and union allies pushed Temple to finally engage with our core demands,” TUGSA’s lead negotiator Matt Ford said in a news release. “We are happy that Temple has finally recognized the value of its graduate employees and that both teams could come to this agreement.”

Earlier this week, the university said it would continue to pay for striking graduate students’ health care insurance. That was a departure from its previous stance, which yielded much criticism for the university.

» READ MORE: Temple reports progress in negotiations with striking grad students and plans to meet again Wednesday

Striking students faced a deadline Thursday to pay tuition or face a $100 late fee and the inability to register for more classes.

The union was in its sixth week of a strike, the first in TUGSA’s approximate 20-year history.

Temple’s faculty union earlier this week announced it would hold a vote March 17 on whether to have a vote of no confidence in central administration. If that vote passes, the no confidence vote would be held the following week.

» READ MORE: How does Temple grad students’ pay compare to other schools?

The university’s handling of the TUGSA strike is one of the reasons the faculty members are voting. If the tentative agreement is approved by then, it’s uncertain what impact that could have on the vote.

Temple did not release details of the tentative agreement. The last public offer included a 10% raise retroactive to Feb. 1 and another 5% in August, in addition to a $1,000 one-time payment, small increases in subsequent years, tuition remission and free health care insurance for the students, but nothing for their dependents.

The average pay for teaching and research assistants at Temple who work part time and teach core undergraduate courses and assist professors with research, is $20,700 a year, according to the most recent figures from the university.

The union had been seeking a 50% increase in pay, which it said is a necessary cost-of-living adjustment. If granted, it would have increased base pay to more than $32,000. The union also had been asking the university to pay for health insurance for students’ dependents and increase paid parental leave and other benefits.

The university has contended that only 30% of graduate students have been striking.

There have been increasing calls for better pay for graduate students nationally and strikes at several other colleges, most recently the University of California. The University of Pennsylvania last semester passed a nearly 25% increase in its minimum pay for doctoral students — the largest one-time boost in the school’s history. Starting in 2023-24, the minimum stipend will rise from $30,547 to $38,000.

Some of Temple’s peer colleges pay graduate students more. At Pennsylvania State University, graduate assistants with 20-hour-a-week appointments, 36 weeks a year, earn an average of $24,822 annually.

Staff writer Lizzy McLellan Ravitch contributed to this article.