You’re not the only one thinking it. Yes, those Thanksgiving turkeys at the grocery store are smaller this year. Also, they are more expensive — go figure.

Cooks could be paying more than twice as much for a turkey as they did last year, according to previous Inquirer reports. That is in large part due to the avian flu which killed more than 8 million turkeys in the U.S. Inflation also has affected wages, salaries and energy costs needed to produce and distribute poultry. But, because of the avian flu, farmers have been working double-time to try and make up for the loss of turkeys before Thanksgiving, according to the U.S.Department of Agriculture (USDA) — but they may not have had enough time.

“Some of the turkeys that are being raised right now for Thanksgiving may not have the full amount of time to get to 20 pounds,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in an interview with Axios. “I don’t think you’re going to have to worry about whether or not you can carve your turkey on Thanksgiving. It’s going to be there, maybe smaller, but it’ll be there.”

A usual serving of Thanksgiving turkey is 1 to 1.5 pounds of turkey per person. The majority of shoppers look for 16 pound turkeys, which according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, are running at about $1.81 per pound for a total of $28.96 on average. For all your Thanksgiving main courses and sides, the Farm Bureau expects people to pay around $6.50 per person if they’re serving 10 people.

The big Thanksgiving turkeys you may be used to are usually male, also known as a “tom,” and smaller turkeys are usually female, also known as a “hen.” In the grocery store, this usually translates to a choice between 16 to 24 pound toms or eight to 16 pound hens, according to the USDA.

The difference this year is that the 20-plus pound turkeys are harder to find. So shop early, consider having chicken (sacrilege, we know), or even double-up on your sides this year, if you are feeding a larger group.