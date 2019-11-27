Weekley is especially looking forward to bringing the rutabaga and collard greens, which she learned how to cook from watching her mother. She will peel away the waxy coating of the rutabaga and cut it into half-inch cubes. Then, in a pan or a pot, she usually gets thick-cut bacon and renders off the fat. Then she will add the rutabaga and pour in stock. She will cover it and simmer it for a couple of hours until it is soft. If it is bitter, she adds sugar.