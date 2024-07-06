Pinelands fire has grown to 4,000 acres, but is now 60% contained, authorities say

A New Jersey wildfire that broke out Friday morning in the Pinelands, resulting in the closure of a popular campground, has scorched another 2,800 acres, bringing the total involved acres to 4,000, authorities said Saturday.

The spread occurred despite overnight crews working to contain the fire, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. Firefighters have made progress, reporting 60% containment as of Saturday morning.

The fire, located in Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, has spread rapidly since it first broke out at a heavily used Pinelands recreation area on Friday. As previously reported by The Inquirer, the blaze grew to 1,200 acres by Friday evening, impacting the area around Apple Pie Hill and Batona Campground.

The hunting club and home that was initially threatened on Friday is no longer in harm’s way, the fire service said.

The Batona Campground will remain closed due to the fire, named the Tea Time Hill Wildfire after a feature on the hiking route from the Carranza Memorial in Tabernacle to Apple Pie Hill.

Officials have ordered residents to leave the Batona Campground, located in Tabernacle Township. They also closed part of the 53-mile-long Batona Trail between Route 532 and Carranza Road, as well as the Tulpehocken Trail from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge.

Firefighters have been setting “backfires,” which burn downed wood to slow or redirect the fire’s path. A helicopter was also deployed for an overview of the blaze.

Wildfires are a natural element of the Pinelands ecosystem, which has experienced little rain and “extremely dry” conditions in the past three months, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.