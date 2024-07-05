Wildfire forces N.J. to evacuate major Pinelands’ campground on July 4 weekend

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Friday morning that it had evacuated a major campground and outdoor enthusiast area in the Pinelands because of a wildfire.

The fire service announced the closure about 11:30 a.m. The wildfire was at least 100 acres in size, and none of it had been contained as of early afternoon.

Officials ordered everyone to leave the Batona Campground in Wharton State Forest. The campground is in Tabernacle, Burlington County.

The fire impacted the area around Apple Pie Hill, where a fire tower offers panoramic views of the surrounding Pine Barrens and is a popular hiking route.

Officials have closed part of the 53-mile long Batona Trail between Route 532 and Carranza Road. They also closed the Tulpehocken trail from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge.

The blaze has been dubbed the Tea Time Hill Wildfire, named after a feature on the hiking route from the Carranza Memorial in Tabernacle to Apple Pie Hill. Batona Campground is a staging area for many undertaking the hike.

Fire crews are asking people to avoid the area.

At least two buildings — a hunting club and a home — were threatened.

Officials expected to close Carranza Road sometime in the afternoon.

Ground crews were using backfires, which are fires intentionally set to consume downed wood in the path of a wildfire to rob it of fuel or change its direction. The fire service also deployed a helicopter for observation.

This is breaking news and will be updated.