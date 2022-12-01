Once again, it’s going to be A Drugcember to Remember.

The series of hometown holiday shows that Philadelphia band The War On Drugs began playing as an annual tradition in 2018, is back, with performances over multiple nights serving as benefits for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

After taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adam Granduciel-led band will return this month with their most intimate Drugcember ever with three shows at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown on December 19, 20, and 21.

In previous Drugcembers, the band has played shows at a variety of venues, including the Fillmore Philadelphia, Tower Theatre, and Union Transfer — all much larger than 250 capacity Johnny Brenda’s.

The band, who won a best rock album Grammy in 2018 for A Deeper Understanding, is up for best rock song at next month’s awards for “Harmonia’s Dream” off of last year’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

Most of the Drugs band members don’t live in Philadelphia anymore — Granduciel, who is the songwriter and architect of the layered, cascading sound that has made them one of the most acclaimed bands of the last decade, resides primarily in Los Angeles.

But Philly will always be home. “It’s where our band’s story started, and it’s because of Philadelphia that we were able to have a band,” Granduciel told the Inquirer when I Don’t Live Here was released. “When we lived in Fishtown, it was so cheap that we could just do music all the time. The culture in Philadelphia is what gave us the ability to exist. It will always be that place.”

In holding a Johnny Brenda’s homestand, the group will return to the venue where it played its first ever show in 2006. In a statement about this month’s Drugcember, Granduciel said: “There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favorite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia … We can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends and have three more memorable nights in Philly.”

In addition to ticket sales, the shows will raise money for the School District fund with an auction hosted by Julien’s Auction in which fans will be able to bid on signed instruments, signed memorabilia from Philly sports teams, and a Golden Ticket which will allow access to all War on Drugs shows for five years. There will also be a live raffle with prizes at all three shows. More information is at thewarondrugs.net.

It’s been a busy year for the Drugs, who kicked off a tour in January that’s included over 100 shows, including two sold-out dates at the Met Philadelphia, a headlining spot at the Xponential Music Festival in Camden, and an opening slot for the Rolling Stones at London’s Hyde Park. Multi-instrumentalist Eliza Hardy Jones joined the band as a full time member, and the group released a limited edition box set of I Don’t Live Here Anymore in September.

Tickets for the Johnny Brenda’s Drugcember shows are $125 and go on sale on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. through johnnybrendas.com .

There are three different links for the shows. Dec. 19 is here, Dec. 20 is here and Dec. 21 is here.