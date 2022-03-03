The Weeknd is playing in South Philly this summer.

It won’t be on a weekend, but the Canadian singer born Abel Tesfaye is bringing his After Hours Til Dawn tour to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday July 14.

Doja Cat, the Los Angeles singer and rapper who was a standout at the Made In America festival in Philadelphia last summer is the tour’s opening act.

The Afters Hours Til Dawn tour title combines the names of The Weeknd’s two most recent albums: After Hours, which was released as the pandemic began in March 2020, and Dawn FM, the collection that features narration by Jim Carrey and guest appearances by Tyler, the Creator and Quincy Jones that was released in January.

The stadium tour’s stop in South Philly replaces a previously planned Weeknd date for April 3 this year at the Wells Fargo Center on what was initially simply called the After Hours tour. That date was cancelled last year, but ticketholders for that show will get first crack at buying seats for the much larger show at the Linc.

Fans with tickets to the Wells Fargo show will have access to a March 4 pre-sale for the show at the Linc and will receive an email with details on how to get After Hours Til Dawn tickets . Tickets to the general public for the July 14 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. at on March 10 at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

The Philadelphia show is the first U.S. date on the tour, which opens in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on July 8. $1 from every ticket sold to the tour will go to the United Nations World Food Programme,to which the Weeknd, who is a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, is also making a $500,000 donation. A new streaming TV special, The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, premiered this week on Amazon Prime Video.