The two former news producers launched theSkimm from their couch in 2012, and have built a brand that continues to be a trusted source to their subscribers. Their flagship product, the Daily Skimm, is the fastest growing newsletter on the market, and the company’s product suite has grown to engage with members at home, work, and on-the-go, including theSkimm app and Skimm Studios. How to Skimm Your Life, their first book, was released in June 2019 and debuted on the New York Times bestseller list.