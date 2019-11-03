TASL launches Nov. 12, and here’s how it works: Using GPS, the app automatically detects when you’re in a moving vehicle, based on rate of speed. You accrue one TASL reward point for every minute that passes without engaging with the phone. It’s OK to stream music, use the GPS, and engage in hands-free calls. But anything that involves taking your eyes off the road — texting, e-mailing, browsing the web or watching a video — will deduct points from your accrual.