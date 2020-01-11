A 25-year-old man who allegedly shot himself during a robbery in Atlantic City last year was arrested Thursday, police said.
Thomas Bryant was taken into custody by police after security officers detained him for allegedly trying to break into a car in the parking garage at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, police said.
In October, Bryant allegedly shot himself in the hand while committing a robbery in Atlantic City. Later that day, police said, Bryant went to Inspira Medical center in Vineland to be treated for his injury. The hospital reported the injury to police and an investigation later led to charges filed against him.
Bryant, who was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and related offense, was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.