Blaming a “resolvable system error,” Thomas Jefferson University has issued an apology over Twitter for an erroneous alert of an active shooter Sunday morning on its East Falls campus.
“There was no active shooter and we apologize for the error. We are taking further action to ensure this does not happen again,” the tweet issued shortly before noon said in part.
The terrifying message of a shooter on the campus of what was formerly Philadelphia University was issued at 10:18 a.m. during what Jefferson said was a routine morning test of the JeffAlert system.
It could not be immediately determined how many students are on campus at this time of year.