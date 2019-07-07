Was there ever any doubt?
Maybe near halftime, with the score 0-0 and the Netherlands goalkeeper stopping everything the United States could throw at her.
But 6-year-old Lucy Gonzalez knew from the start which team would win the Women’s World Cup final:
“USA!” she said.
She and her mother, Betsy Gonzalez, 49, traveled to Philadelphia from Wayne on Sunday, joining a crowd of 400 sweaty but enthusiastic fans for a watch party held inside and outside of the Love City Brewing Company on Sunday.
“We’re big fans of Team USA,” Betsy Gonzalez said.
They saw the United States win a record fourth cup, and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 after team captain Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a later goal.
Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review showed that Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.
More than an hour before the match, people already were lining up outside the brewery, which cohosted the event with Playmakers Studio. Fans said they wanted to show their support for the women’s team, whatever the day, time or temperature.
The only question many people had at that early point was the margin of the coming U.S. victory.
“It’s important to see the women’s game, and see it develop,” said Cathy Paz, 52, of Jenkintown, who stood first in line with her husband and son.
Son Ken Paz, 29, predicted a 3-1 victory.
Kat DiRosa, 20, of Landsdale, who held down the back of the line with Shannon Mann, 20, expected a 4-1 win.
At 11 a.m., the asphalt lot outside the brewery turned into a sea of sweating bodies, all facing forward at the big screen.
Who was there? Everybody. Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, even Jimmy Rollins — judging by the names on the backs of people’s team jerseys.
Everywhere it was red, white and blue. Some had U.S. flags draped across their shoulders, others had smaller versions in their hair.
Children’s soap bubbles floated on welcome breezes, more than a couple soccer balls rolled loose, and a drone buzzed overhead. Kids scrawled “We believe we will win” in chalk on the pavement.
What was billed as the Ultimate Soccer Viewing Party promised to present a trifecta of championships — three finals on one day, including the Copa America, where Brazil faced Peru at 4 p.m., and the Gold Cup, where the United States and Mexico meet at 9 p.m.
That assured more than 13 hours of televised soccer in one day, on multiple screens inside and out of the brewery, located in an emerging neighborhood that’s variously described as Chinatown North, the Loft District and North Philadelphia.
The day offered great Mexican food, craft beer and music, along with a mural-art installation that featured — who else? — U.S. women’s team star Julie Ertz, the spouse of Eagles‘ tight end Zach Ertz.
No. 8 stood 8 feet tall in blue.
The mural was supposed to portray a generic player, said one of the painters, Bill Strobel, 53, “but I couldn’t help it.” As he created the centerpiece, street artist Chris Rodriquez, 34, also known as ‘TameArtz,’ added a mash-up of styles along the border of the mural.
Each U.S. goal was met with cheers — but the loudest came at the final whistle.
“We knew it would happen,” said Erin Heemann, 35, of Norristown.
“You might say,” added a deadpan Amy Schiowitz, 30, of Philadelphia, “we’re pleased.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.