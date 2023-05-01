Thomas Jefferson president ‘should have known better,’ says the CEO in a note to the system’s community

The chief executive officer of Thomas Jefferson University said he was “disappointed” in president Mark Tykocinski’s “careless use” of his Twitter account in which he “liked” tweets that question the science of COVID-19 vaccines and call gender reassignment surgery “child mutilation.”

“At his level, he is held to a higher standard and should have known better,” Joseph G. Cacchione wrote in a message Sunday to Jefferson faculty, employees and students.

Tykocinski, a Yale-educated molecular immunologist and academic leader who was elevated from provost to president July 1 and who has worked at Jefferson for 16 years, reports to Cacchione, who oversees the entire Jefferson enterprise, including the health system, which has a separate president.

Cacchione’s email to the Jefferson community, which included a letter of apology from Tykocinski, came a day after the Inquirer published a story in which employees and others were critical of Tykocinski’s “like” history on his Twitter account, which identifies him as president of Jefferson and dean of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

“Two years after their introduction, the mRNAs Covid vaccines have proven to be what we all should have expected,” said a Dec. 11 tweet by Alex Berenson, once called “the pandemic’s wrongest man” by the Atlantic. “Another in a long line of overhyped, rushed, profit-driven Big Pharma flops with weak long-term efficacy and a lousy side effect profile. ...”

That was among nearly 30 tweets that Tykocinski liked by Berenson in the last year. That tweet remained on Tykocinski’s “like” list as of early Monday afternoon, though some of the others that the Inquirer reported Saturday, including one calling gender reassignment surgery “child mutilation,” were removed. Of Tykocinski’s 539 “likes” that existed before the Inquirer story was posted, 348 remained.

Tykocinski, 70, told the Inquirer in an email that he “liked” tweets to bookmark them, “to learn more about the subject matter or the particular viewpoint” and that he did not endorse the tweets or the person tweeting those thoughts.

“I regret my lack of understanding of how ‘liking’ a tweet is an implied endorsement,” he told the Inquirer. “I also regret how my lack of understanding of the Twitter platform caused some to question my views on these complex issues.”

In his letter of apology to the Jefferson community, Tykocinski said he does not believe vaccines are harmful and noted that he and all members of his family received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I understand that my lack of knowledge of the Twitter platform created questions and unintentionally offended many,” he wrote in his apology message. “Please be assured this will be a learning experience, and I will grow as a person and professional from this misstep.”

Jefferson spokesperson Angela D. Showell said: “Jefferson intends to use this opportunity as a teaching moment regarding the understanding, impact, and prudent use of social media.”

Patricia D. Wellenbach, chair of the Thomas Jefferson University board of trustees and president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum, did not immediately return an email for comment Monday morning.

Cacchione further went on to emphasize that a “diverse, equitable and inclusive environment is fundamental” to Jefferson’s mission and that COVID-19 vaccines “saved countless lives.” Jefferson followed all guidelines, including requiring its employees and students to be vaccinated, he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.