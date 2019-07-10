A federal judge signed off Wednesday on a deal that resulted in a one-year prison sentence for a former Philadelphia Police officer who confessed to violently sexually assaulting a woman in his squad car while on duty three years ago.
But as he imposed the punishment worked out in advance between prosecutors and ex-cop Thomas O’Neill, 53, U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez said he did so essentially while holding his nose.
“Quite frankly, I have real trouble with this plea,” Sanchez said. “This is an extraordinarily troubling case because the conduct here is extraordinarily reprehensible and incomprehensible.”
Prosecutors also said they weren’t exactly thrilled about O’Neill’s relatively light term of incarceration, given that he abused his position as an officer to order a woman into his police car, drove her to an isolated spot in Rhawnhurst, handcuffed her, and sexually assaulted her for more than an hour while brandishing his service revolver and a knife.
But the District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case when the victim came forward, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s ability to intervene was limited because state lines were not crossed and the victim was not a minor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Morgan said.
Still, she added, federal prosecutors were able to charge O’Neill with civil rights violations, and to extract a guilty plea, thereby sparing the victim the prospect of reliving her experience on the witness stand during a public trial.
“Given the limitations of what we could charge and what we could accomplish in this case, we feel that this was the best possible outcome,” Morgan told the judge. “The victim can know that this defendant has been convicted for this crime, that he is being held accountable, that he will lose his pension, and that he will face incarceration with the very same people he is responsible for putting behind bars.”
For his part, O’Neill, a 24-year veteran of the force until he resigned in 2016 as a result of the investigation that brought his misconduct to light, made few excuses.
Turning to his victim seated in the front row of the Philadelphia federal courtroom with her mother and fiancé, he quietly apologized.
“I have shamed this woman, myself, my wife, my family, my colleagues from the department,” he said. “I have … besmirched the title of police officer.”
The woman, who has been identified in court only by her initials because she was the victim of a sexual assault, did not address the court when offered the opportunity. But her lawyer, Gregg L. Zeff, told the judge she supported O’Neill’s one-year deal, if only so she wouldn’t have to testify.
She came forward within days of her attack and told police Internal Affairs and later the FBI that she had met O’Neill when he responded to a robbery call at her apartment building several days earlier.
When he spotted her at dusk on July 3, 2016, riding her bike, he pulled up his squad car and ordered her inside.
O’Neill drove the woman to the parking lot of Northeast High School on Summerdale Avenue and sexually assaulted her both inside and outside the vehicle. For much of that time, she alleged, O’Neill pressed his service weapon against her inner thigh and forced her to touch it.
In a lawsuit filed in 2016, the accuser, a white woman now in her mid-30s, also alleged that O’Neill, who is also white, made racially charged comments saying he fantasized about beating, raping, and “shooting a n—” in the head. He also described having sex with other women he had picked up in his squad car.
“You should be outraged,” Zeff told the judge Wednesday. “[She] will spend the rest of her life dealing with this — not just her sexual assault, but the violation of her trust and faith in the police system.”
O’Neill admitted to much of that misconduct as soon as he was confronted with the allegations by Internal Affairs in 2016. The attack was at least partly caught on video, Morgan said Wednesday, and forensic examiners found his DNA on the victim’s shorts
It remained unclear Wednesday afternoon why city prosecutors had declined to prosecute. State sexual assault charges could have resulted in maximum prison sentences of 10 to 20 years.
The federal charge to which O’Neill pleaded guilty in January — deprivation of rights — also carries a maximum 10-year sentence. But the former officer’s sentencing guidelines suggested a 12-to-18-month sentence based largely on his acceptance of responsibility and lack of a prior criminal record.
Since then, though, O’Neill has been punished in other ways, his attorney Lloyd Long III said. His wife has divorced him. He has no custody of his 16-year-old daughter and is only able to speak to her once a month.
He also lost his pension and went from earning $90,000 a year as a police officer to earning $7.25 an hour at a Burger King. He remains in treatment for alcoholism and in therapy after expressing suicidal thoughts.
But before he was led out of court in handcuffs Wednesday, he told both the judge and his victim that he desperately wanted to atone.
“I have weakness of character, but I am at core a person who can better himself,” he said. “I want to be rehabilitated … I want to be the moral person I was long ago.”