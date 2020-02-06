Toy was the owner of Superior Barrel and Drum Company, Inc., which cleaned and refurbished storage drums to be resold and operated a facility in Glassboro. From Sept. 27, 2013, to Sept. 25, 2014, the EPA conducted a clean-up operation that removed approximately 1,800 containers of waste, much of which was hazardous. Toy’s company did not have a permit to store hazardous waste, Carpenito said.