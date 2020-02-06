The former owner of a Gloucester County industrial business was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Camden to 30 days in prison for illegally storing hazardous waste that required a $4.2 million clean-up by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Thomas Toy, 75 of Elmer, Salem County, must also serve 30 days of home confinement after he is released as part of his sentence, Carpenito said in a news release. Toy previously had pleaded guilty to one count of storing hazardous waste.
Toy was the owner of Superior Barrel and Drum Company, Inc., which cleaned and refurbished storage drums to be resold and operated a facility in Glassboro. From Sept. 27, 2013, to Sept. 25, 2014, the EPA conducted a clean-up operation that removed approximately 1,800 containers of waste, much of which was hazardous. Toy’s company did not have a permit to store hazardous waste, Carpenito said.
As part of his sentence, Toy must pay $4.2 million in restitution, Carpenito said.