About 16,500 students — about 20% of the student body not counting its World Campus — volunteer, filling a variety of roles including public relations, security, support for dancers, hospitality, and fund-raising. Many student organizations, including fraternities and sororities, athletic teams, and clubs, participate, as do the other Penn State campuses. Each organization is paired with families affected by cancer, and students spend time with the families during the year and again on the dance floor. Donors can make general pledges or target money toward specific dancers or groups at https://donate.thon.org.