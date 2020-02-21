Inquirer reporter Susan Snyder and videographer Kristen Balderas are posting live stories throughout the weekend from Penn State’s THON, the annual, 46-hour, student-run dance-a-thon that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and support. Check inquirer.com and PhillyInquirer on Instagram.
With less than two hours to go before the kick-off of Pennsylvania State University’s 46-hour dance marathon - called THON - student volunteers were hard at work Friday readying the Bryce Jordan Center for thousands of participants and spectators.
THON, which funds pediatric cancer research and patient support, is all student run, and at the head is Regina Duesler, 22, a Huntingdon Valley native majoring in accounting and finance.
The job, she said, has been a dream come true.
“It’s probably the most impactful thing I have done in my life and I will do in the foreseeable future,” she said.
She got up at 3 a.m. and arrived at the Bryce Jordan Center soon afterward to begin overseeing the massive set up.
Duesler wore a headset that keeps her in touch with several hundred THON “captains” on more than a dozen communication channels. She also toted walkie-talkies that let her speak directly with the managers of the center.
Around her, volunteers worked to erect the DJ stage, install barricades, and finalize an admissions procedure that will allow 10,000 people to enter the Bryce Jordan Center within a 60-minute window. The cavernous space has a capacity of 15,000, and THON is expected to hit that several times over the weekend as participants enter and exit the arena.
As executive director, Duesler oversees a 16-member committee leading 16,500 student volunteers. She’s the main point person for dealing with the university and Four Diamonds, the charity that THON raised $10.6 million for last year. Throughout the year, she’s been busy preparing for the big event, even more so over the last few weeks.
She’s learned to balance her THON duties with her studies, she said, honing a lot of professional skills along the way, including time management.
Her work ethic was developed much earlier. She grew up fruits and vegetables alongside her cousins at the iconic P&F Giordano produce business at 9th and Washington in the Italian Market, which her extended family owns.
“That’s where I’ve learned most of life’s lessons,” she said. “We have a saying in our store: ‘You’re not done until everyone is done.’ That has been my life motto.”
Duesler got involved with THON her freshman year. She was struck by the sense of unity and happiness a large group of college students found by working together for a charity. By sophomore year, she was a student captain and remembers a visit to Penn State Children’s Hospital, where Four Diamonds is based.
“I was lucky enough to be there when a child rang the bell for the last day of chemotherapy,” she said. “That moment for me was really, really incredible, to put a face to the mission that we talk so much about.”
She’s stayed involved every year, and in a couple hours, she will help kick off THON 2020. She’ll stay at the marathon throughout the weekend, and will be awake for the vast majority. Like other leaders, she’ll get two four-hour sleep shifts, her first at 3 a.m. Saturday.
“We’ve prepared all year for this,” she said with a big smile.
Now, it’s here.