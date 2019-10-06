A Saturday night fight near Chinatown left three men hospitalized with stab wounds, according to Philadelphia police.
The altercation took place just before 7:30 p.m. on 13th Street near Vine Street, but information released by police didn’t indicate what the fight was about or whom the men were fighting with.
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the lower left side of his throat; a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the left cheek; and a 35-year-old man suffered a laceration on his nose.
All of the victims were transported by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and listed in stable condition. Police had no description of the attacker.