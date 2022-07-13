Gov. Wolf sent a message Tuesday on social media that Pennsylvania is creating three new state parks, but remained mum about locations or possible names, leaving followers begging for more information.

“Big news: Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks,” the governor wrote on Twitter, amplifying a line buried in a budget press release issued last Friday about education funding. That release said the budget contained “$696 million for conservation, recreation, and preservation, including funding to support the creation of three new state parks and a new ATV park.”

But the governor’s tweet exasperated followers

“What new state parks?! Name them!!,” wrote one.

However, Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, hinted in an interview with The Inquirer that one of the parks could be within the Philly region.

Dunn was speaking about hundreds of millions the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and which Pennsylvania approved in its budget Friday, for conservation and environmental programs. ARPA was a $1.9 trillion federal economic stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden last year.

“Among the things we plan are three new state parks,” Dunn told The Inquirer on Tuesday. “They haven’t announced yet but ... I can say that one will be of interest to you for sure. Stay tuned.”

However, Dunn gave no further information and said official announcements will likely be made in the fall.

Pennsylvania currently has 121 state parks covering 300,000 acres.

Dunn also said the new infusion of money into the state budget might go toward work on the Delaware River and Schuylkill River trails, improved river access, and park rehabilitations, all in Philadelphia.

Other projects include paving at Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County, refurbishing an historic building into a visitor center for Delaware Canal State Park in Bucks County, and work on a swimming pool at French Creek State Park in Chester County.