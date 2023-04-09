Three people shot at Christiana Mall

Three people were injured in a shooting that took place Saturday night at Christiana Mall, according to Delaware State Police.

The suspect was not in custody as of late Saturday night, but authorities said there were no public safety concerns at the mall or surrounding area.

Authorities said the victims were transported to an area hospital, but did not release information on their conditions.

Law enforcement evacuated and closed the mall as they began their criminal investigation, which was in its early stages as of late Saturday night.

A reunification site was established at the north entrance of the mall. The public was asked to avoid the area the rest of the night.

No additional details were made available about what led to the shooting.

According to 6ABC, the shooting took place in the mall’s food court.