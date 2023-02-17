A 3-year-old was found dead in the bathtub of a West Philadelphia home and police consider the death suspicious

A 3-year-old girl with bruises on her body was found dead in an empty bathtub at a home in West Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a house on the 400 block of North 50th Street and found the child unresponsive in a tub with no water inside, police said.

The girl, whom police did not identify, was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 3:26 a.m.

Because her body was covered in bruises, police said, her death was considered suspicious.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate, said Capt. Margo Alleyne-Parker, commanding officer of the Special Victims Unit.