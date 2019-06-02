Another round of thunderstorms is headed to the Philadelphia area, but are not expected to be as vicious or widespread as the region has experienced in recent days, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service is calling for scattered thunderstorms and rain showers between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. today, with some parts of the region experiencing damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and possibly hail.
“Not everyone will be hit with a storm. It won’t be as widespread as last week, but a lot of folks may hear some thunder," said Patrick O’Hara, a meteorologist with the NWS’s Mount Holly office. Thunderstorms are “sitting on the Delaware-PA border, and are developing as the day goes on," he said.
Because a strong cold front will push out the current warm front, temperatures could drop to the high 50s tonight. Most of the strongest storms should pass off the coast by about 9 p.m., with some showers lingering until the cold front passes.
Unlike last week, “tornado activity isn’t there, but there may be wind gusts around 60 miles per hour," said Steve DiMartino, owner of Weather Concierge/NY NJ PA Weather. “I do see some potential here based on data for some hail, maybe half an inch to an inch in diameter.”
In addition, some storms could produce a half inch of rain per hour, with possible urban flooding.
“Check your drains if they’re blocked. And there will be cooler temperatures this week and drier weather, so use that time as a chance to shore up your property against flooding,” DiMartino said.