The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Philadelphia area in advance of severe thunderstorms that are expected Monday afternoon on the first day of what looks like to be a very wet work week,
The watch, in effect from noon Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, means heavy rains occurring over a short period of time could cause potentially life-threatening flash flooding on roadways and along waterways.
Besides heavy rains, the storms could be accompanied by potentially damaging high winds, according to the weather service. The National Storm Prediction Center placed South Jersey and a part of Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms with high winds.
The high for Monday is expected to be about 83 and the dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s will make it feel very muggy.
Rain is in the forecast every day through Friday with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s in Philadelphia and mid 70s at the Shore.
But it looks like the rain will clear out in time for the weekend with the sun showing both Saturday and Sunday.