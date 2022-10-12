A television series is in the works about one of Pennsylvania State University’s darkest chapters: the death of fraternity pledge Tim Piazza.

Former WarnerMedia and NBC executive Robert Greenblatt said he is working on the project, called Death at Penn State, based on a 2017 article in the Atlantic by Caitlin Flanagan about Piazza’s death, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It will be featured on Hulu with Lionsgate Television, the report said. No timeline was given for the limited series’ release.

Piazza was a sophomore engineering major from Lebanon, N.J., when he began to pledge the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He died after falling down a flight of stairs during a pledge-night party that included a drinking gantlet as part of a hazing ritual. Piazza languished on a couch for nearly 12 hours before anyone called for help.

Dozens of fraternity members were charged in connection with his death, which also led to lawsuits. More than 20 Beta Theta Pi members entered pleas to charges including hazing, conspiracy to commit hazing, and furnishing alcohol to minors. The cases of two fraternity members are still pending on appeal.

The case drew national attention as video surveillance from the fraternity house on the night Piazza was fatally injured was played in court, showing Piazza and others moving through the gantlet and chugging alcohol. The video also showed Piazza in the early morning staggering and falling in the fraternity house, dropping to his knees, and clutching his injured head, with no one helping him.

In the aftermath, Penn State cracked down on Greek life and opened the Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform. New anti-hazing laws were passed. Piazza’s parents, Jim and Evelyn, have joined parents nationwide to push for changes, and their efforts continue today.

“While we are pleased to see that Hulu and Mr. Greenblatt are taking on this project and using their powerful media outlet to tell the world about Tim and shed light on this horrific situation and the ongoing issue of fraternity hazing, we remain focused in honoring our son’s legacy by furthering our efforts with the Foundation we set up in his name and by educating and advocating for hazing prevention,” Jim Piazza said in a statement.

“We are proud of the work we have done to date with Penn State, as well as other universities and fraternities and sororities and hope they are listening and see this film as another call to action,” he said. “There is still much work to do.”

The Piazzas’ lawyer, Tom Kline, made clear that the Piazzas, while pleased, are not involved in the Greenblatt project.

The project, he said, “is independent in all respects, and they have no editorial or financial interest in it.”

Piazza also acknowledged Penn State’s efforts after their son’s death.

“We are especially appreciative of all the changes made at Penn State in recent years and their significant financial commitment to and formation of the [Piazza center], the purpose of which is to create safer and more meaningful fraternity and sorority experiences,” he said.

Steven Veldkamp, executive director of Penn State’s Piazza Center, said in a statement that he hopes the series “will raise awareness, and gain the interest of those needed to facilitate positive change.”

“While there have been many positive results from these measures, true change cannot happen without the support of students, alums, parents, and donors and a dedicated partnership with our national headquarters,” he said.

Greenblatt also cited his desire to drive change.

“Not only would this be a compelling drama, but it could have some effect on the situation,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.