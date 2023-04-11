5-year-old girl and woman critically wounded in Tioga stabbing

A 5-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition after they were both stabbed multiple times Monday night in the city’s Tioga section, police said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of North 20th St. and found both the woman and the girl inside a home. Police transported the girl to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and the woman to Temple University Hospital.

Police have not said whether the woman and girl are related.

No one has been arrested in the stabbing, and police did not immediately find a weapon at the scene.