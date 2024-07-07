Toddler’s arm was amputated by a falling tree branch while playing on a Cheltenham driveway

A 2-year-old lost an arm after being struck by a falling tree branch while playing in the driveway, according to the Cheltenham Township Police Department.

The toddler was playing with a group of children on the 7900 block of Chandler Road in the Glenside section around 6 p.m. Saturday when the branch detached and fell 50 feet landing on the child, according to police.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police.

Based on preliminary investigation, the incident appears to be an accident, police said. But, Cheltenham detectives said the investigation is ongoing and are asking the public for help.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 215-885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov. Anonymity is an option.