Tom Hanks’ signature ‘Cokeagne’ — Diet Coke + Champagne — is taking off online

Move over espresso martinis, Aperol spritzes, and negroni sbagliatos — Tom Hanks may have prompted the internet’s latest cocktail study. But industry pros say this one will probably be short-lived.

Earlier this week during a guest appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, Hanks shared details on his current drink of choice. Part champagne, part Diet Coke, Hanks quipped that it’s a “Cokeagne.”

“I’m not a big drinker. I don’t drink so I usually have a Diet Coke,” Hanks told Colbert. But on this particular night, while champagne was getting passed around, Hanks caved. “I said, ‘Oh, give me a shot of champagne in there for crying out loud. I said ‘Well, I may be insane but I want to … celebrate.’ So I had a sip of this.”

He told Colbert the drink — which was comprised of about 1/3 of a glass of Diet Coke (Hanks is a Type 2 Diabetic) and a “shot” of champagne turned out “delicious.”

Hank’s Cokeagne isn’t the first drink to mix cola with wine. In Spain, the Kalimotxo — which combines Coca-Cola and red wine — dates back to the 1920s. Cola-based mixed drinks are also a simple crowd-pleaser. Rum or whisky with Coke and Fernet and Coke have loyal fanbases.

Since the clip with Hanks and Colbert aired, people have been making and reviewing the Cokeagne across TikTok. Some say it tastes like a cream soda.

Daniel Miller, the beverage manager at Martha in Kensington, said he finds the trend “so funny” and likens the drink to “an Amaro spritz — kind of.”

Still, Miller thinks this trend will be shorter-lived than other trending mixed drinks. Over the fall, negroni sbagliatos — a variation on the classic negroni that swaps out the gin for sparkling wine — had their moment in the sun thanks to a viral clip between House of Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

On The Late Show, the pair recreated the “Cokeagne” drink with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne, which retails for about $70. But Miller and some of the sommeliers online who have talked about Cokeagnes agree that if you’re trying the drink for yourself, a cheaper champagne will do the trick.

“Cheap and dry bubbles are probably best because Diet Coke is so sweet,” Miller said.

On TikTok, Audrey, who runs @TheSingleSomm — a popular wine account with 11,000 followers — said the drink tastes like a “softer rum and Coke” and is enjoyable, but not worth using fancy or expensive champagne on. Her review has been viewed more than 320,000 times on TikTok as of Friday.

Additional reviews of the drink have been popping up this week on TikTok, including one posted by Cassidy Michelle — @justclassicallycassidy — who tried the drink on an airplane.

“Can officially confirm it’s good,” she wrote. “Just order it and try it.”