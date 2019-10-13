As a billionaire, it’s not exactly easy for Steyer to ask people to give, and his message could be seen as a bit of a contradiction: He is a billionaire trying to get money out of politics who has for the last decade been one of the biggest contributors to politicians. But Steyer says that makes him best suited to rid politics of corporate money. He has a far-left pitch for big structural change similar to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but with an outsider’s perspective.