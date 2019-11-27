Echoes of the Cure wend through Remembering the Rockets — in the sunny melody of “Sunday,” which seems inspired by “Friday I’m in Love”, and in the somber gloom and layered guitars of “Message to You” (sung by keyboardist Fiona Woodman) — but never in a slavish way. The songs are patient, with melodies floating atop drum machine loops, but they often burst into chiming climaxes. Eiger sings in a thoughtful, lilting voice, but his lyrics often reveal anxieties about starting a family on a planet that seems doomed. Remembering the Rockets is lovely on the surface, but it seethes with tension, too. — Steve Klinge