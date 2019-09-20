A new proposal in Washington for expanding background checks for gun sales could hold promise, Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said Friday, saying he remains in talks with President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr over the long-debated — and long-stalled — issue.
After nearly two months of discussion in Washington on expanding background checks for gun sales, lawmakers and President Donald Trump are considering a new proposal from the attorney general William Barr, who has been talking with members of Congress as Trump mulls the issue.
Since 31 people were killed in back-to-back mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso in early August, Republicans have been waiting for a signal from Trump on whether he’ll support expanded background checks, which gun-control advocates say could reduce violence. Barr’s proposal, which the White House had not yet endorsed, added to confusion over the issue on Capitol Hill this week.
But Toomey, speaking to reporters in Philadelphia Friday, said Barr was exploring “very thoughtful” ideas, Trump remains engaged, and at least some Republican colleagues are “reconsidering” the issue.
“There is a momentum I haven’t perceived in quite a long time,” said Toomey, who along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) met with Barr for a “very constructive, fairly lengthy conversation” on Wednesday and spoke with Trump on Thursday at the White House.
Barr’s proposal would be less restrictive than both the background-check bill passed by the House in February and the bill Toomey and Manchin attempted to pass in 2013 and 2015. The attorney general’s plan would aim to expand background checks while appeasing conservative opponents of background checks by weakening the documentation requirements and making it easier for people living in rural areas to obtain checks.
Gun control advocates argue that expanding background checks to all commercial gun sales, including those done online or at gun shows, would prevent firearms from being bought by people prohibited from owning them. Toomey said the policy could have stopped the man who recently shot 25 people, killing seven, in Odessa, Texas from obtaining his weapon.
Toomey, who faces a reelection campaign in two years and is one of the few Republicans to support expanded background checks, has had several conversations with Trump and Barr about background checks since August. He said after the pair of shootings that he would push Manchin-Toomey, the background-check bill he became known for after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Senate Republicans are looking for clear signals, and political cover, from the president, but it’s still not clear what, if anything, Trump will support. Trump indicated he was interested in discussing background checks, but at other times has downplayed the idea.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has said he won’t bring a gun bill up for a vote unless Trump has indicated he’ll sign it. Meanwhile, House Democrats who passed a stricter background-check bill in February have sharply criticized Senate Republicans for refusing to bring that proposal for a vote.
The NRA called Barr’s proposal a nonstarter, Politico reported Wednesday, and the attorney general’s idea did not generate any new endorsements from Republicans.
Toomey said his colleagues would continue waiting to see if a consensus emerges with the president. Though the attorney general’s proposal is “still in the idea stage," he said it would achieve the Manchin-Toomey bill’s goal of expanding background checks.
“It’s a constructive, thoughtful way that we can absolutely minimize inconvenience to law-abiding citizens and at the same time increase the chances that we can keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people," Toomey said.
That could mean expanding who is authorized to perform background checks beyond licensed firearms dealers — for instance, to law enforcement officers or justices of the peace — so that people in rural areas wouldn’t have to travel as far for background checks, Toomey said.
The proposal would also seek to quell concerns that a background-check system would create a national firearm registry, Toomey said. Politico reported Wednesday that that may mean only one party keeps a record of the transaction.
Staff writer Jonathan Tamari contributed to this story.