Pennsylvania Attorney General Joshua Shapiro on Friday filed a lawsuit seeking to shut down three Philadelphia tow truck companies that he said repeatedly towed cars that were not illegally parked and demanded that car owners pay cash to get them back.
In one case, an owner was charged more than state law allows, while other owners reported that when they went to retrieve their cars a pit bull dog was used to intimidated them, according to the suit filed in the Court of Common Pleas by the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
“You can’t just drive off with someone’s car and hold it hostage because you don’t like where they parked it,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Using the authority of a towing service to extort money from Philadelphians is wrong and illegal and we’re holding these companies accountable.”
Named as defendant are Miguel Caban, 47, Miguel Caban, Jr., 26, and their companies: Siani’s Towing and Recovery, Aubry’s Towing and Angelina’s Towing and Recovery. Each are based at the same address, 3209 Germantown Ave. in North Philadelphia.
A representative of the companies provided a phone number to reach the Cabans, but neither immediately responded to a text message seeking comment about the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that the businesses wrongfully towed cars when they were not illegally parked, in some instances, where signs regulating parking were not clearly and conspicuously displayed.
It was also alleged that the owners used tactics “to threaten, intimidate and coerce consumers” so they would not refuse to pay when their vehicles had been illegally towed. Intimidation tactics allegedly included “having pit bulls in the owners’ office when consumers came to pick up their cars.”
Citing the accounts of seven unnamed motorists, the lawsuit also alleges that, in certain instances, the businesses towed their vehicles and demanded cash to release them, a violation of city towing laws.
The lawsuit asks the court to order the defendants to make full restitution to all consumers who suffered losses as a result of the their acts; and to pay civil penalties of $1,000 for each violation of the Consumer Protection Law, which will increase to $3,000 for each violation involving victims age 60 or older.
In addition, the lawsuit seeks an order, “permanently enjoining the defendants, in any capacity, from doing business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania involving towing or storage of motor vehicles, and ordering defendants to forfeit their right to engage in such trade and commerce within the Commonwealth.”