A Philadelphia man has been convicted of stalking and harassing NBC10 morning news anchor Tracy Davidson during a 15-month period.
Montgomery County Court Judge Steven T. O’Neill found David E. Silvan, 42, guilty of several misdemeanor counts of harassment and stalking following a brief non-jury trial on Wednesday, court records show. Silvan, of Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane section, sent Davidson lewd or threatening materials and letters a number of times between October 2017 and January 2019, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.
Items sent to Davidson included lingerie, products from online adult novelty store Adam & Eve, and pornographic videos, which began showing up at the anchor’s Ardmore home in mid-October 2017 addressed to “Misty D.”
Later, Silvan began delivering handwritten letters to Davidson’s home indicating that he had “romantic feelings toward Davidson” and wanted to “initiate an amorous relationship” with her, according to the affidavit.
Prosecutors said in court that Davidson was not familiar with Silvan prior to receiving his packages and letters, the Pottstown Mercury reported.
Assistant District Attorney Bridget Gallagher reportedly linked Silvan to the items with legal documents that contained samples of his handwriting matching those found on the letters and packages. Gallagher said Silvan’s conduct “put [Davidson] in a position where she absolutely feared for her safety,” according to the newspaper.
Silvan is free on bail and awaiting a sentencing hearing. He is not to have contact with Davidson “in any form or manner” as part of an additional bail restriction, the Mercury reported.
Davidson, a longtime Philadelphia TV news personality, first joined NBC in 1996, and has since worked as a consumer reporter and anchor. She anchors the station’s morning newscasts on weekdays from 4 to 7 a.m., according to an NBC10 biography.