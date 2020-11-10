This photo of Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells was posted on the Facebook page of Deja Lynn Alvarez, who posted on social media about Fells' death. Fells' body was pulled up from the Schuylkill on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Her death has been ruled by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as a homicide from multiple stab wounds. (Deja Lynn Alavarez did not take this photo.)