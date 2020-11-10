A fugitive sought in the slaying of a Philadelphia transgender woman in June has been apprehended in Los Angeles, police said Monday night.
Akhenaton Jones, 36, of the 3900 block of Powelton Avenue, has been wanted for the stabbing death of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, 27, on June 7. Her dismembered body was found in the Schuylkill the following day.
Fells, of Southwest Philadelphia, came to the city from York, Pa., advocates in the LGBTQ community have said.
Police said they are awaiting the extradition of Jones from California.