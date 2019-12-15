A man was killed and two other males were wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Kensington, police said.
The three victims, who have not been identified, were struck when an unidentified gunman opened fire at H and Thayer Streets about 3:35 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot once in the head, police said, and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 3:45. A second male, who was shot in the face, was also taken to Temple, where he was in “extremely critical condition,” police said.
The third victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot once in a leg. He was taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, then transferred to Temple in stable condition.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening and no weapons were recovered. Anyone with information on the shooting can visit the Philadelphia police department’s website or call 215-686-8477.