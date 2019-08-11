Three people were shot, one of them critically wounded, when gunfire erupted late Saturday night at a skatepark in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police say the shootings occurred around 10 p.m. at the McCreesh Playground and Skatepark on the 6700 block of Regent Street, near 66th Street.
One victim was hospitalized in critical condition and two in stable condition, police said.
It was not known what precipitated the shootings, and no information was available regarding arrests.
The investigation was continuing.