The service has been inactive between 61st Street and Baltimore Ave. to the trolley tunnel entrance at 40th Street since June 4, when a sinkhole opened at 43rd Street and Baltimore Ave., the result of a sewer failure. The hole eventually gaped 20-by-20 feet wide, and was at least 12 feet deep. People in the neighborhood, displaying a resigned sense of humor, threw offerings into the pit in a mock religious ceremony.