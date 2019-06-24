The Route 34 trolley is to return to full service Monday afternoon, SEPTA reported, almost three weeks after a massive sinkhole in Baltimore Avenue made it unusable.
Trolley service on the line, which carries about 12,500 on work days along Baltimore Avenue to 13th Street in Center City, was expected to resume at 3 p.m. Monday, the transit agency reported.
The service has been inactive between 61st Street and Baltimore Ave. to the trolley tunnel entrance at 40th Street since June 4, when a sinkhole opened at 43rd Street and Baltimore Ave., the result of a sewer failure. The hole eventually gaped 20-by-20 feet wide, and was at least 12 feet deep. People in the neighborhood, displaying a resigned sense of humor, threw offerings into the pit in a mock religious ceremony.
SEPTA had been using buses to circumvent the compromised street.
Repairing the sinkhole took less time than expected. Just a week ago, SEPTA anticipated not getting the trolley back into full service by July 1.