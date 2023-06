Truck fire and road collapse concerns close I-95

File photo of northbound I-95 near Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. Read more

A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia.

I-95 is closed between Cottman and Academy Roads, according to state transportation alerts.

The truck fire is out, but the heat of it caused the collapse of the northbound lane of I-95 at Cottman Avenue and State Road, authorities say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.