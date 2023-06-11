Skip to content
News
Truck fire and road collapse concerns close I-95

I-95 is closed between Cottman and Academy Roads, according to state transportation alerts.

File photo of northbound I-95 near Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
File photo of northbound I-95 near Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Read moreJOSEPH KACZMAREK / Staff Photographer

A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia.

The truck fire is out, but the heat of it caused the collapse of the northbound lane of I-95 at Cottman Avenue and State Road, authorities say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

