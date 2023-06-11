Link copied to clipboard
Truck fire and road collapse concerns close I-95
I-95 is closed between Cottman and Academy Roads, according to state transportation alerts.
A truck fire and partial road collapse have closed Interstate 95 in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia.
I-95 is closed between Cottman and Academy Roads, according to state transportation alerts.
The truck fire is out, but the heat of it caused the collapse of the northbound lane of I-95 at Cottman Avenue and State Road, authorities say.
This is a developing story and will be updated.