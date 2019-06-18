Can he do it again?
Ever since Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, the questions raised by the stunning result have dominated public life in America.
Had Trump exposed a fundamental shift in American politics, and what voters wanted from a president? Had his nationalistic appeal been overlooked and underestimated?
Or was it just a freak event — an unrepresentative victory delivered by just the right number of votes in just the right states even as Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million?
The answers are still more than a year away, but the test of Trump’s staying power formally begins Tuesday night, when the president launches his reelection campaign with a rally in Orlando, Fla.
Another Trump win “would suggest there’s enough voters out there that think the system is so broken, that there’s no need to try to bring (back) a sense of normalcy,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.
This time, Trump starts with advantages: the power of incumbency, a muscular campaign operation that had more than $40 million in the bank at the end of March and an economy that has steadily grown under his watch.
He has shown once that he can defy polls, predictions and history.
Yet Trump again faces significant headwinds.
Polls suggest that voter disapproval has hardened and intensified during his time in office, even if most of his base remains firmly behind him. For a president whose approval rating has consistently placed in the 40s, and who won the White House by capturing Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point each, there is little margin for error.
“Donald Trump drew an inside straight in 2016. The question remains whether he can draw an inside straight two hands in a row,” said Whit Ayres, a Republican pollster who advised Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) during his presidential campaign. “The president has done virtually nothing to expand the coalition of the people who support him, in lieu of energizing and reinforcing the people who are already with him.”
Unlike in 2016, when Trump won over many voters by making Hillary Clinton an unacceptable alternative, this race will be a clear referendum on the incumbent, said Lara Brown an associate professor at George Washington University’s school of political management. She pointed to polling that suggests that some of the soft supporters who gave Trump a chance because they didn’t like Clinton or wanted a change have turned against him.
“President Trump is in a very precarious position,” Brown said. “If we look at where the independents are today versus where they were on Election Day (2016), he has lost ground.”
In Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin, key Rust Belt states that could swing the election, Trump’s average disapproval rating has grown by around 13 percent since his inauguration, she said, citing data from the Morning Consult, a polling firm that conducts regular surveys.
“Trump has only hardened perceptions of his character and behavior over time,” Brown said.
His campaign launch could do the same. Four years after riding down an escalator in Trump Tower and describing Mexican immigrants as drug dealers and rapists, Trump preceded his election rally by announcing plans for deporting “millions of illegal aliens,” starting next week.
He did it, of course, on Twitter.
“He’s got some very real problems, and I suspect his announcement will exacerbate his problems, because his announcement will be pitched to the base,” said Robert Shrum, a longtime Democratic consultant who is now a professor at the University of Southern California. “He’s doubling down on the strategy that has gotten to somewhere between 38 and 42 percent approval.”
Hours before Trump’s rally Quinnipiac University released a poll showing that in Florida, another critical swing state, voters give Trump a negative approval rating, 44-51, and that the president would trail the top Democratic contenders.
Others polls have found similar results in Pennsylvania and other major battlegrounds, and have been backed up by some of the Trump campaign’s internal polling numbers, which leaked to reporters.
Trump and Republicans argue, however, that he is far better positioned to win this time.
Unlike the haphazard 2016 campaign, Trump has a fully-staffed operation working for him from a sleek Arlington, Va. office with commanding views of Washington. His campaign had already spent $1.7 million on digital ads on Facebook and Google, dwarfing every Democratic contender, according to data tracked by Bully Pulpit Interactive, a Democratic consulting firm.
His team is collecting data from the thousands who attend Trump rallies, hoping to organize a volunteer army. And the president has an emotional pull on his supporters that few politicians can match.
People began lining up outside the 20,000 person Amway Center in Orlando more than 40 hours before Trump’s kickoff rally. The Republican National Committee is also holding about 1,000 watch parties across the country, including 37 in Pennsylvania, said RNC spokeswoman Christiana Purves.
“We were an insurgent campaign last time,” said Ted Christian, Trump’s 2016 state director in Pennsylvania, “Now we have almost an 18 month head start on the reelection. It’s nice to have a unified party and I think everyone is very excited about working for the president and touting his accomplishments.”
Trump and his allies argue that voters will reward Trump for a strong economy, with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.
Yet polls also suggest that even many people happy with the economy don’t like Trump, and Democrats argue his tax cuts and tariffs have hurt the working people who flocked to him in 2016.
The Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA launched digital ads in Florida Monday blaming Trump for rising health insurance prices and for trying to eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
Over the coming months, much will depend on Trump’s opponent, just as it did in 2016, said Patrick Murray, the Monmouth University pollster. The economy could also shape the results, as will a grueling campaign.
“In a normal presidency, he would not be considered to be in a good position,” Murray said. “But this, as we know, is not a normal presidency.”
Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this report.