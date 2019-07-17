In the hour-long interview, Matthews peppered Trump about taxes Trump wanted to incur a one-time 14.25 percent tax on wealthy individuals worth more than $10 million in order to reduce the national debt, while also eliminating the inheritance tax. Matthews cut to the chase.

Chris Matthews: Are you running for president

Donald Trump: I am indeed

Chris Matthews: When you run for president, will you release your income tax returns?

Donald Trump: You know, it’s something I haven’t even thought of, but I certainly, I guess, as I get closer to the decision, which I’ll probably make in February, it’s something I will be thinking of. They’re very big. They’re very complex. But I would probably have -- I probably wouldn’t have a problem with doing it.

"The Method to the Madness"