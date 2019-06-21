Stand by, Philadelphia.
Starting as early as next week, President Trump has promised to begin removing “millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” declaring his intention in a tweet and White House comments that could signal a new national assault on migrants, or amount to little more than campaign-kickoff rhetoric to rally the Republican base.
Leaders and allies of the Philadelphia region’s immigrant communities aren’t waiting to find out.
They plan to fill the streets on Monday, massing outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Center City.
“We’re not going to be silenced by fear tactics,” said Sundrop Carter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, a rally co-sponsor. “Families are definitely afraid, but there’s also a lot of resilience. People are organizing to fight back, and have been fighting back.”
Trump’s threat rings loud in Philadelphia, a sanctuary city where government officials and migrant leaders have warred against the president’s immigration policies almost from the start.
“We’re receiving a lot of phone calls around questions of how the raids are going to happen,” said Blanca Pacheco, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, another of the sponsors.
People who may already be in removal proceedings, or who have not been active in community protests, seem particularly concerned, she said, while those who have joined in organizing see the president’s comments as the same old tactic.
“We’re telling people to know their rights, what to do if ICE comes to their door, to know who to call in case they’re arrested,” Pacheco said. “We’re sharing that information.”
Since Trump took office, deportation officers have been freed from an Obama-era mandate to focus on removing immigrants with serious criminal convictions, making almost any undocumented migrant a potential target.
Nowhere have federal agents more aggressively embraced that freedom than in the Philadelphia field office, which covers Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware, an investigation by ProPublica and the Inquirer found.
Philadelphia alone is home to about 50,000 undocumented immigrants, roughly one of every four foreign-born residents, according to the Pew Research Center.
“His bully and intimidation tactics have caused a lot of uncertainty and suffering within the immigrant community, but our members and allies remain strong,” said Juana Mora, a Reading-area organizer with Make the Road Pennsylvania, an advocate group. “In Allentown, Reading, and Philly, we are holding training for allies and immigrants to know their rights when it comes to encounters with ICE.”
If ICE officers knock on your door, advocates advise, don’t open it. If the agents say they have a warrant, ask them to slide it under the door. Should you be stopped by officers outside, do not answer questions or sign any papers. Say only that you wish to speak to a lawyer.
In May 2018, federal authorities arrested 49 immigrants in a seven-day operation in the Philadelphia region, seizing those who they said had committed crimes, faced pending criminal charges, or had been previously deported. Fourteen had been earlier released from custody in Philadelphia despite having ICE detainers lodged against them – a continuing source of friction, as Philadelphia demands a signed judicial warrant before turning over anyone.
A year earlier, when federal authorities took away nearly 500 undocumented migrants during a four-day sweep in 10 sanctuary cities, the largest number of arrests — 107 — took place in Philadelphia. Authorities said some of those arrested had committed sex crimes, sold drugs or possessed weapons.
This week, the Kenney administration declined to comment on possible enforcement actions by the Trump administration.
Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan confirmed that the agency is prepping for a wave of roundups to deport families who have removal orders, saying that would send a “powerful message” to those considering coming north from Central America. Unlike Trump, he did not provide a time frame.
Across the country, millions of people fully support the ICE sweeps and removal operations, saying that undocumented immigrants — whether they have been here a day or a decade — need to be sent back to their homelands and attempt to re-enter the U.S. through official channels.
Unquestionably, a greater number of undocumented members of families and children traveling alone have been apprehended at the border: 96,049 in May, compared to 28,082 in October, the start of fiscal 2019.
During that time, overall monthly apprehensions more than doubled, up from 60,777 in October to 144,278 in May, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
But sending federal agents after migrant families fuels the anger among immigrants and their supporters. Almost 6 million U.S.-citizen children live with a parent or family member who is undocumented, and enforcement actions against them — real and threatened — carry serious emotional and economic repercussions for the youths and for the larger community, according to the American Immigration Council.
Like other sanctuary cities and states, Philadelphia seeks to treat undocumented immigrants the same as everyone else who enters the justice system. The Kenney administration refuses to have city police assist in enforcing federal immigration laws.
A year ago, the city fought and won a federal lawsuit over the Trump administration’s attempt to withhold government law-enforcement money unless the city agreed to help detain immigrants. In May, the president used a Capitol Hill ceremony to claim that prosecutors in Philadelphia and Chicago don’t go after dangerous criminals, prompting District Attorney Larry Krasner to invite Trump to debate criminal-justice reform.
The New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Juntos, and Make the Road Pennsylvania are calling the Monday rally, “When Trump Cracks Down, Community Fights Back!”
They say the threat of mass deportations, coming right after Father's Day, shows the administration’s lack of humanity and violence toward people of color.
“We’ve known from day one that this is a president who is committed to attacking immigrant and refugee communities,” Carter said.
People who may be undocumented should take whatever precautions they deem necessary to stay safe, she said.
“Instead of operating out of a place of fear and silence,” Carter said, “operate out of a place of knowledge and power.”