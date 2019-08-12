The Trump administration has finalized a new rule that could limit the flow of legal immigrants into the United States by penalizing those who depend on food stamps or other public assistance.
The new regulation, published in the Federal Register on Monday morning, will have the most immediate impact on low-income immigrants, who despite being here legally may have to make a choice between staying in America and accepting financial aid, the New York Times reported.
For more than a century, immigrants seeking to enter or live in this country have had to prove they would not become a public charge. The Trump administration has sought to dramatically expand the conditions of that test, saying the move would save taxpayers millions of dollars a year.
The new rule defines the term “public charge” as anyone who receives one or more public benefits for more than 12 months, in the aggregate, within any 36-month period.
People applying for visas to enter the country, or for green cards that permit legal permanent residency, could be denied if they are deemed likely to rely on government assistance. Accepting those kinds of benefits, now or in the past, would be a heavily weighted negative factor in determining whether they represent what’s called a "public charge,” The Inquirer earlier reported.
The rule takes effect in 60 days.
Immigration advocates say it could contribute to the separation of families, as parents could be barred from staying in the country, while their American-born, citizen children end up in foster care.
“Let’s call this rule what it is: a thinly veiled attempt to stratify immigration along income lines and to dissuade low-income and disproportionately black and brown immigrants from using financial assistance programs,” said Erin Hemlin, director of health policy and advocacy at Young Invincibles, a Washington-based advocacy group.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli said in a statement Monday that “President Trump has delivered on his promise to the American people to enforce long-standing immigration law. Throughout our history, self-sufficiency has been a core tenet of the American dream. Self-reliance, industriousness, and perseverance laid the foundation of our nation and have defined generations of hardworking immigrants seeking opportunity in the United States ever since.
“Through the enforcement of the public charge inadmissibility law, we will promote these long-standing ideals and immigrant success.”