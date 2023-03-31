Link copied to clipboard
How newspapers across the country responded to Trump’s indictment
A roundup of newspaper front pages across the country and their front page coverage of former president Donald Trump's indictment.
News outlets and readers have been on “indictment watch” for former President Donald Trump since Trump himself posted about the possibility.
Across the country, newspapers — including The Inquirer — documented Trump’s indictment, a first for a former U.S. president, online and in print. Over the years, a newspaper’s front page has become an iconic way to memorialize major events in American history.
Here’s a look at how eight newspapers across the country featured the news of Trump’s indictment on their front pages the morning after: