How newspapers across the country responded to Trump’s indictment

News outlets and readers have been on “indictment watch” for former President Donald Trump since Trump himself posted about the possibility.

Across the country, newspapers — including The Inquirer — documented Trump’s indictment, a first for a former U.S. president, online and in print. Over the years, a newspaper’s front page has become an iconic way to memorialize major events in American history.

Here’s a look at how eight newspapers across the country featured the news of Trump’s indictment on their front pages the morning after:

The Boston Globe

The Wall Street Journal

The Philadelphia Inquirer

The New York Times

Los Angeles Times

Arizona Republic

Chicago Tribune