What to know about Trump’s list of sanctuary jurisdictions

A lengthy list of sanctuary jurisdictions was released Thursday as part of an April executive order from President Donald Trump that continues his administration’s efforts to crack down on cities, counties, and states that he believes run afoul of federal immigration laws and enforcement.

Released by the Department of Homeland Security, the list includes a number of local jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, and Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. New Jersey and Delaware were also listed as sanctuary jurisdictions at the state level, as were various cities and counties located within their borders.

Cities named on the list could face cuts to federal funding, though that effort is likely to result in legal battles that could delay that outcome. And how the list was developed exactly remains unclear, resulting in confusion from some local lawmakers.

Here is what you need to know:

What is a sanctuary city?

While the definition varies, sanctuary cities are often considered places that restrict local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities. As a result, municipalities that are considered to be sanctuary cities typically choose to not offer assistance to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and instead direct local police to focus on local policing.

Philadelphia, for example, has a policy that keeps city jails from holding inmates for longer than they otherwise would in response to warrantless requests from ICE. The city has also removed ICE from a law enforcement database, and directed city employees to not ask about Philly residents’ immigration status, among other notable moves.

Referring to such jurisdictions as “sanctuaries,” however, is something of a misnomer, The Inquirer previously reported. While local law enforcement in sanctuary cities don’t assist federal immigration authorities with their work, undocumented immigrants in those cities do not receive special protections under municipal law, and can still be arrested by federal agents.

While it was not immediately clear how the Trump administration determined sanctuary status for the areas on its list, the Department of Homeland Security notes on its website that factors include “compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal aliens.”

What repercussions could sanctuaries face?

Cities included on the Trump administration’s list of sanctuary jurisdictions will be formally notified of what the Department of Homeland Security has called their “noncompliance with Federal statutes.” The department added that named jurisdictions must “revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws.”

At risk for areas deemed as noncompliant are billions of dollars in federal aid. In April, Trump signed an executive order threatening sanctuary jurisdictions with funding cuts and legal action to force their compliance.

Philadelphia, for example, received $2.2 billion in federal funding during the 2024 fiscal year, which accounted for about a third of its total $6.2 billion budget. Losing most or all of that federal funding would have “grave and extremely concerning” impacts, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said in March.

Parker’s administration, however, has said that the city is prepared to go to court over any potential halts in federal funding.

“If we have to litigate, then we’ll do that,” City Solicitor Renee Garcia told City Council in earlier this month. Garcia added that other national lawsuits were likely following the release of the list of sanctuary cities.

‘Welcoming’ vs. ‘sanctuary’

Following the list’s release late Thursday, Garcia told The Inquirer that Philadelphia is, in fact, not a sanctuary city.

“We are a welcoming city,” Garcia said.

Other cities have also embraced that nomenclature, which has been gaining ground in pro-immigration circles recently, Inquirer columnist Helen Ubiñas recently reported. That shift in language is believed to be a more accurate characterization than “sanctuary,” and may help being targeted by the Trump administration.

In Philadelphia, city officials began adopting the “welcoming” alternative sometime after Parker took office, but the rebrand was not publicly announced. Parker spokesperson Joe Grace confirmed Thursday night that none of the city’s pro-immigrant policies have changed during the mayor’s tenure. But whether that rebrand will help Philadelphia or other so-called sanctuary jurisdictions in this context is unclear.

“Philadelphia is a welcoming city,” City Councilmember Rue Landau said in a statement Thursday night. “That has been our stance, and this list is Trump’s attempt to instill more fear and uncertainty among the immigrant communities.”

List of jurisdictions prompts confusion

Some local lawmakers expressed confusion at their counties or cities being included on the list.

Delaware County is considered a sanctuary jurisdiction, according to the list, but the county itself does not believe it is one. As Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor put it, local lawmakers “wouldn’t even know what the definition would be.”

“We are in compliance with all federal laws,” Taylor said. “We’ll have to see into this to learn more.”

Likewise, Burlington County spokesperson Dave Levinsky said that local officials there had approved no resolutions, policies, or directives in the past six years.

In Chester County, Democratic Commissioner Josh Maxwell was left puzzled. He said he believed the administration labeled the county “to pressure us to work with ICE to continue getting federal funds.”

“We’re not a sanctuary county because we never adopted a sanctuary county policy,” he said. “That means we never made any declaration that we wouldn’t work with ICE. We would.”

Camden officials were also unsure of why that city was included on the list, calling the development “deeply troubling.” Camden City Council President Angel Fuentes said in a statement Friday said that she believes the city is being targeted simply because it’s a diverse, predominantly Hispanic community.

“I’m not sure why we’re on this list,” said Vincent Basara, director of communications for the city of Camden.

Staff writers Jeff Gammage, Sean Collins Walsh, and Alfred Lubrano contributed to this article.