WASHINGTON — Top supporters of President Donald Trump are targeting Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey over impeachment, trying to turn the volatile issue against swing-state Democrats.
America First Policies, a political nonprofit affiliated with the main super PAC supporting Trump’s reelection, is set to launch television ads Tuesday blasting Trump’s impeachment as an attempt by “the radical left” to win the White House outside of an election.
“Bob Casey is standing with radicals,” the ad says, urging viewers to call his office and tell him that they are “sick of the radical left abusing their power.”
The 30-second spot is set to air on broadcast television and Fox News in the Harrisburg and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre media markets, two areas important to Trump’s political strength in the state, and a sign that the focus is the president’s base. Republicans have argued that impeachment will backfire on Democrats.
America First Policies, associated with the America First Action Super PAC, plans to spend $200,000 on broadcast media in Pennsylvania, and more on digital ads. The TV ads are some of the few booked to run in the next several weeks specifically targeting Pennsylvania on presidential politics, aside from the lavish spending by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, according to Advertising Analytics, which tracks ad spending.
Casey, who isn’t up for reelection until 2024, faces little immediate political peril. A Casey spokesperson pointed to the senator’s convincing reelection in 2018.
“The 2018 Senate election in Pennsylvania was a clear referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency and policies. Bob Casey beat Lou Barletta by 13 points. Numbers don’t lie," said spokesperson John Rizzo.
The ads hitting Casey are part of a $1 million national effort by America First, which is also targeting other Senate Democrats such as Alabama’s Doug Jones and Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow. The group previously ran ads slamming Democratic House members, including Pennsylvania’s Conor Lamb and Matt Cartwright, who each hold swing seats.