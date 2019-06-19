The King of Prussia event was organized by the Montgomery County GOP and held at the Conshohocken Brewing Co. The brewery had no political affiliation with the event — in fact, at one point its staff told organizers that they could not hang an extra-large Trump flag in the main section of the bar, since it was a public space. After some backlash on Twitter, following the event, the company sent a statement saying it will no longer rent space to political organizations.