Because wood with tung oil doesn’t have a thick coating on it, some might say that tung oil isn’t as durable as a polyurethane varnish. But it is water-resistant and many dried-on foods or stains may wipe clean with a damp cloth. And since tung oil doesn’t really harden, I’m guessing that any water has a better chance of drying out before getting too deep into the finish. There’s more of a chance of wear from the bottom of your dishes than from water. To refinish, simply wipe on another coat or touch-up as needed, and let dry for two or three days! No sanding or special equipment is necessary unless you’re trying to remove scratches.