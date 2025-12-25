Philly region is expected to get snow, sleet, and freezing rain on Friday and Saturday

The sunshine and relatively mild weather on Christmas in the Philadelphia region and South Jersey will likely be long gone by Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said in its forecast on Thursday.

Snow, likely no more than 1 or 2 inches, is expected to accumulate between 1 p.m. and midnight on Friday, and become mixed with sleet and freezing rain after 4 p.m. New snow and sleet of 2 to 4 inches is possible between 1 and 4 a.m. on Saturday, forecasters said.

“The heaviest precipitation will be the late afternoon on Friday, and it will start to wind down on Saturday,” said Nick Guzzo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Temperatures are expected to range from the high 20s to low 30s both days. A mild wind of 5 to 10 mph is also expected.

Due to the forecast, PennDot is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. The agency expects vehicle restrictions to begin at 10 a.m. Friday on all interstate highways, banning school buses, commercial buses motor coaches, motorcycles, and many types of commercial vehicles from the roads.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph. Updates will be available on the 511PA traveler information website.

Friday could be the second measurable snowfall of the season so far. A storm that swept across the Philadelphia region on Dec. 14 left 4.2 inches of snow at Philadelphia International Airport. Some suburban communities in Bucks and Chester Counties reported more than 8 inches.

