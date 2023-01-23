Two people killed in hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia over the weekend

Two people were killed in hit-and-run crashes within hours of each other Sunday night in Philadelphia, part of a growing surge of hit-and-run fatalities in Philadelphia.Police haven’t made arrests related to either deadly incident.

At around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a car struck and killed a 44-year-old woman at 600 Oregon Avenue, police said. The woman had been walking across Oregon Avenue when a person speeding eastbound in a silver SUV hit her.

The woman, who police later identified as Savon So, of the 2700 block of Randolph Street, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, at 8:33 p.m., a man in his mid-30s was riding a bike on the 1900 block of North Howard Street when a driver in a white box van fatally hit him, police said. The van’s driver fled northbound on Howard Street.

The driver of the white van, which police said may be a Ford Econoline, was traveling east on Berks Street and hit the man when he turned the van left onto N. Howard Street.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later at 8:45 p.m.

Police released photo and video of the white van, pointing out damage to the right front fender that existed prior to the fatal hit-and-run, and asked the public for assistance.

The two unsolved hit-and-runs come in the wake of a grim, record-setting year, where hit-and-run fatalities rose to a record 31, triple that of 2019.

Drivers fled the scene in one out of four of 117 fatal car crashes recorded in 2002 up until mid-December, police records show.

Late last month, police issued an arrest warrant for Jovan Lowe, of Strawberry Mansion, for allegedly killing Julia Mae Abraham, 78, in a fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Lowe was allegedly driving a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee when he plowed into the driver’s side door of the parked Mercury that Abraham was sitting in.

Lowe then fled the scene of the crash.

In the crash Saturday at Lehigh and Kensington Avenues, police said a black Dodge Charger struck a 50-year-old man around 12:15 a.m. while he was crossing Lehigh Avenue at the crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving behind some car parts, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.

The city of Philadelphia was offering a $10,000 reward for each fatal hit-and-run from Sunday for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181.