25-year-old dies after car crashes into Northern Liberties house

A 25-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a utility pole and a house in Northern Liberties early Saturday morning, police said.

Police identified the driver of the 2011 Mercedes as Tyreese Clark of the 2500 block of Marston Street in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the scene of the crash, at the 700 block of North Seventh Street, shortly after 3 a.m. Medics took Clark to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said Clark was driving northbound on Seventh Street “at a high rate of speed” and lost control of the vehicle.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

The Crash Investigation Division was investigating.

Clark was arrested last month on several charges that included robbery, strangulation, and conspiracy, court records show. His hearing had been scheduled for June.